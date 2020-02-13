First Trust Advisors LP Has $18.49 Million Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 638,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684,572 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $18,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KDP. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 438.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 221.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 20.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.83 per share, with a total value of $187,395.00. Also, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.42 per share, with a total value of $136,890.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $885,750. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KDP opened at $28.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.48. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.27.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

