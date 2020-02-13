First Trust Advisors LP Has $19.04 Million Position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.22% of Cable One worth $19,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 7.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 5.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cable One by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,760,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Cable One by 5.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cable One by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,612.61, for a total transaction of $1,186,880.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,092,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,509.50, for a total value of $344,166.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,701.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,432 shares of company stock worth $3,893,110 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $1,782.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,636.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1,416.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 61.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Cable One Inc has a 12 month low of $899.13 and a 12 month high of $1,787.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 31.28%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,506.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Cable One from $1,482.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,465.20.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

