First Trust Advisors LP Has $19.06 Million Stock Holdings in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,209,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152,841 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.92% of BGC Partners worth $19,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGCP. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in BGC Partners by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BGC Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BGC Partners by 31.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the third quarter valued at about $139,000. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BGCP stock opened at $5.46 on Thursday. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $6.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The business had revenue of $487.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. BGC Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.80%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BGCP. ValuEngine upgraded BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

