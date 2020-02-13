First Trust Advisors LP Has $19.33 Million Stock Position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 376,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,789 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in American International Group were worth $19,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $54.28 on Thursday. American International Group Inc has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $58.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12.

AIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.58.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

