First Trust Advisors LP Has $19.57 Million Stake in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,908 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.19% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $19,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 264,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RGA opened at $152.85 on Thursday. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 1-year low of $139.83 and a 1-year high of $169.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.64.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 20.97%.

In related news, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.60, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,714,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RGA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.80.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

