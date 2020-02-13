First Trust Advisors LP Increases Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 583,624 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,365 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of American Airlines Group worth $16,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 113.2% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 141.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,194 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAL. Buckingham Research cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $30.47 on Thursday. American Airlines Group Inc has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $36.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,414.94% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.16%.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

