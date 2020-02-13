First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Position in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44,009 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.32% of Kemper worth $16,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 972.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kemper by 29.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kemper by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Kemper alerts:

KMPR opened at $79.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.06. Kemper Corp has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $91.97.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Kemper had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kemper Corp will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kemper’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Several analysts have issued reports on KMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.