First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 22,461 Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,461 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.52% of Q2 worth $20,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000.

NYSE QTWO opened at $87.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.41. Q2 Holdings Inc has a one year low of $58.13 and a one year high of $93.63.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total transaction of $2,170,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,983,933.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $211,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,917,623.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,980 shares of company stock worth $8,197,653 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.71.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

