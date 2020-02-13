First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 60,119 Shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 76.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,119 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.32% of Howard Hughes worth $17,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 79.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Independent Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 34,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 9.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HHC stock opened at $125.50 on Thursday. Howard Hughes Corp has a 1-year low of $91.82 and a 1-year high of $135.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.77 and its 200 day moving average is $122.29. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

In other Howard Hughes news, EVP Sarah M. Vasquez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $63,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,752.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Furber purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.92 per share, with a total value of $109,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,419.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,750,072 shares of company stock worth $201,257,431 in the last quarter. 7.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

