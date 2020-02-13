First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 91,547 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 615,755 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 91,547 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.24% of Gentex worth $17,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Gentex by 56.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 289,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 104,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gentex by 1.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Gentex news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $360,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,118.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $30.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.00 and its 200-day moving average is $28.26. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $19.63 and a 12-month high of $31.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Gentex had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $443.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GNTX. Cfra lifted their target price on Gentex from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim set a $31.00 price target on Gentex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

