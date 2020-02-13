First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,367 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $16,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 35.1% in the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $592.84 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $455.15 and a 52-week high of $616.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $588.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $552.18. The company has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $655.00 price objective (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $665.00 target price (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $619.62.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.63, for a total transaction of $131,541.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,002.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.21, for a total transaction of $4,224,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,234,349.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,894 shares of company stock worth $15,409,364. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

