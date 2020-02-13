First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,342 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,637 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.27% of BOK Financial worth $16,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BOKF. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter worth $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the third quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

BOKF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BOK Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson cut BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $999,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,487,039.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $79.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.99. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $72.29 and a 1 year high of $93.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.29). BOK Financial had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $448.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.49%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

