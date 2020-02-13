First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67,994 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.23% of Aspen Technology worth $18,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 9,715.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 398,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,025,000 after buying an additional 394,257 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at $20,841,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 803.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,087,000 after acquiring an additional 159,601 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,877,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,849,000 after acquiring an additional 141,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 352,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,438,000 after acquiring an additional 71,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AZPN shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.43.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $221,321.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,151.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $128.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 1.55. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.25 and a twelve month high of $142.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.05.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $124.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.46 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 63.67% and a net margin of 41.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

