First Trust Advisors LP Sells 1,189 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $20,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $560,000. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,640,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total value of $62,905,272.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total transaction of $4,442,742.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,005 shares of company stock worth $67,957,034 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMG. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,010.00 price objective (up previously from $890.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $980.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $862.61.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $900.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 72.79, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $864.02 and its 200 day moving average is $821.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $592.73 and a 52 week high of $901.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 18.39 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

