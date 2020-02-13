First Trust Advisors LP Sells 137,139 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,706 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 137,139 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $20,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 5.6% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in American Express by 6.7% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,610 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 4.6% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 3.2% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 206,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $24,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.04.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $133.24 on Thursday. American Express has a 1-year low of $106.24 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

In other news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $599,405.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,808.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,715,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,639 shares of company stock worth $12,649,661 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

