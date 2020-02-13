First Trust Advisors LP Sells 20,243 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,243 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.18% of Fair Isaac worth $19,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 4,545.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Wayne Elliot Huyard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.16, for a total transaction of $1,095,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 500 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.74, for a total transaction of $173,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,651.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,928 shares of company stock worth $38,170,398 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FICO opened at $410.57 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $238.76 and a one year high of $426.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $400.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 76.72%. The company had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $424.00.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

