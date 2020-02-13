First Trust Advisors LP Sells 2,247 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.15% of Alleghany worth $16,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of Y. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Alleghany in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Alleghany in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Y opened at $815.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $804.95 and a 200-day moving average of $776.70. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 92.50 and a beta of 0.57. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $600.23 and a one year high of $828.85.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on Y shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $824.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $665.00.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

