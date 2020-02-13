First Trust Advisors LP Sells 235,103 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 378,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 235,103 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.25% of Bruker worth $19,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 12.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $390,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,356,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 4.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRKR opened at $50.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.42. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $54.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.05.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bruker in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Bruker in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.23.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

