First Trust Advisors LP Sells 247,147 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,061,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 247,147 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.47% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $17,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,336,000 after acquiring an additional 582,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,679,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,485,000 after purchasing an additional 267,528 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter worth about $2,708,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 23.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 772,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,810,000 after purchasing an additional 144,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 31.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 541,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,973,000 after purchasing an additional 130,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $15.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average of $15.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.77%.

APLE has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

