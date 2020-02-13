First Trust Advisors LP Sells 31,923 Shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,923 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.21% of Davita worth $19,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Davita by 1.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Davita by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Davita by 2.2% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Davita by 1.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Davita during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $87.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.73. Davita Inc has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $90.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.70.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.20. Davita had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Davita Inc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DVA shares. SunTrust Banks set a $90.00 price objective on Davita in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Davita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Davita in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Davita in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Davita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

