First Trust Advisors LP Sells 34,066 Shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,066 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of WellCare Health Plans worth $17,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WCG. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in WellCare Health Plans during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in WellCare Health Plans in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in WellCare Health Plans in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCG stock opened at $349.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $340.37 and its 200-day moving average is $300.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 52-week low of $228.56 and a 52-week high of $350.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WCG shares. Piper Sandler cut WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

About WellCare Health Plans

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

