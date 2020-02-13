First Trust Advisors LP Sells 391,705 Shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 64.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,729 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 391,705 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.19% of Zendesk worth $16,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the third quarter worth about $60,687,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Zendesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,105,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,915,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,440,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total transaction of $3,721,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,346 shares in the company, valued at $84,206,082.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 715 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $55,326.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,684.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,596,015. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $88.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.32 and its 200 day moving average is $77.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.71 and a beta of 1.21. Zendesk Inc has a twelve month low of $62.38 and a twelve month high of $94.89.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.34% and a negative net margin of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $229.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zendesk Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Zendesk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Zendesk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised Zendesk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.76.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

