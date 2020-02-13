First Trust Advisors LP Sells 60,723 Shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,723 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.28% of Ingredion worth $17,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INGR. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Ingredion by 1,538.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

INGR stock opened at $97.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.97. Ingredion Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingredion Inc will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.42%.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $248,192.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,780 shares of company stock worth $248,282 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

