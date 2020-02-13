First Trust Advisors LP Sells 6,885 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,885 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of AutoZone worth $16,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 211.4% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in AutoZone by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total transaction of $6,176,442.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,166.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,063.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,131.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,133.28. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $882.87 and a 52-week high of $1,274.41. The company has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.63.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 96.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $13.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AZO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush lowered shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,375.00 to $1,225.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target (up previously from $1,275.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,357.00 to $1,363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,240.40.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.