First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,044 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Ceridian HCM worth $19,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the third quarter worth $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $265,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $1,057,222.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $69.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.74 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.19. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $79.11.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $221.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDAY. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.69.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

