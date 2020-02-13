First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,133 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of McKesson worth $17,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.2% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 35,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCK. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group cut McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $624,248.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,914.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock opened at $168.02 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.52 and a fifty-two week high of $168.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.56.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.09%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.