FirstCoin One Day Volume Reaches $166.00 (FRST)

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. FirstCoin has a total market capitalization of $159,918.00 and approximately $166.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FirstCoin has traded 30.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FirstCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FirstCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00047873 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00067898 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001078 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00079133 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,347.78 or 1.00830760 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000682 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000425 BTC.

FirstCoin Profile

FirstCoin (CRYPTO:FRST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FirstCoin is firstcoinproject.com.

FirstCoin Coin Trading

FirstCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FirstCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FirstCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FirstCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.