Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Short Interest Update

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the January 15th total of 63,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

FLXS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,958. Flexsteel Industries has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day moving average is $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of $123.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.67.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $102.95 million during the quarter.

In other Flexsteel Industries news, CEO Jerald K. Dittmer purchased 1,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.92 per share, for a total transaction of $30,661.92. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLXS. Barclays PLC increased its position in Flexsteel Industries by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Flexsteel Industries by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Flexsteel Industries by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the 4th quarter worth $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers its products for use in home, hotel, healthcare, recreational vehicle, marine, and office applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives.

