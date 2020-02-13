Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Cuts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 83.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,325 shares during the quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 14,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $144.45. 92,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,111,904. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $203.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.88 and a 1 year high of $146.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.