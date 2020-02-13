FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lowered its holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,181,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 337,260 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.88% of FLIR Systems worth $61,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLIR. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 29,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,949 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLIR. SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FLIR Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.40.

FLIR traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $58.79. 1,575,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,580. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.14. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.18 and a 52-week high of $59.44. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

