FLO Tops 1-Day Volume of $32,673.00 (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 13th. In the last seven days, FLO has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. FLO has a total market capitalization of $6.78 million and approximately $32,673.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0445 or 0.00000433 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00045623 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000252 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 70.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000068 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

