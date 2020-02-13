Floor & Decor (FND) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FND opened at $53.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $33.73 and a 12 month high of $53.18.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 13,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $659,287.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,623.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $1,671,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FND has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.32.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

