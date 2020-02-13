Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $526.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) to report $526.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $524.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $528.01 million. Floor & Decor posted sales of $436.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Floor & Decor.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.32.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $53.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $33.73 and a one year high of $53.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.89.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 13,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $659,287.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,623.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $1,671,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $437,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 145,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 240.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,368,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,517,000 after acquiring an additional 966,169 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

