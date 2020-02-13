Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,301 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.34% of Floor & Decor worth $17,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 52.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,735,000 after buying an additional 422,469 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,000,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,170,000 after purchasing an additional 359,107 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,574,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,353,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,224,000.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $53.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.89. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $33.73 and a 52 week high of $53.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.33.

In related news, Director Peter Starrett sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $1,671,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,183.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 13,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $659,287.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,623.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FND. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.32.

Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

