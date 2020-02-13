Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Given Corporate Rating at FinnCap

Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by stock analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

LON FLO opened at GBX 101.39 ($1.33) on Thursday. Flowtech Fluidpower has a one year low of GBX 93.20 ($1.23) and a one year high of GBX 150 ($1.97). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 110.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 116.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.53, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.32 million and a PE ratio of 13.34.

In other Flowtech Fluidpower news, insider Bill Wilson purchased 8,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £9,860.38 ($12,970.77).

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes hydraulic and pneumatic fluid power products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flowtechnology, Power Motion Control, and Process. It offers hydraulic rubber and thermoplastic hose assembly kits, hydraulic cylinders and semi-rotary actuators, bespoke hydraulic power units and packs, purification and filtration systems, manipulated pipes and individual machined components, specialist valves and actuation equipment, safety pipework, transfer pumps, breather valves and instrumentals, and mobile systems, as well as various industrial, pneumatic, and hydraulic components.

