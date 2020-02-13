Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower in a report on Thursday.

Flowtech Fluidpower stock opened at GBX 101.39 ($1.33) on Thursday. Flowtech Fluidpower has a 1 year low of GBX 93.20 ($1.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 150 ($1.97). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 110.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 116.69. The company has a market cap of $59.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.53, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.46.

In related news, insider Bill Wilson bought 8,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £9,860.38 ($12,970.77).

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes hydraulic and pneumatic fluid power products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flowtechnology, Power Motion Control, and Process. It offers hydraulic rubber and thermoplastic hose assembly kits, hydraulic cylinders and semi-rotary actuators, bespoke hydraulic power units and packs, purification and filtration systems, manipulated pipes and individual machined components, specialist valves and actuation equipment, safety pipework, transfer pumps, breather valves and instrumentals, and mobile systems, as well as various industrial, pneumatic, and hydraulic components.

