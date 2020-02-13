Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Short Interest Up 10.8% in January

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,790,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the January 15th total of 7,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 261,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 116,704 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,283,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 3,629.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,790,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,249,000 after buying an additional 1,742,362 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 264,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fluor Co. (NEW) alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLR. Deutsche Bank set a $17.00 price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Fluor Co. (NEW) stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,066,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.22. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $41.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.60%.

About Fluor Co. (NEW)

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.