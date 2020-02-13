Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

FLTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from GBX 8,300 ($109.18) to GBX 8,900 ($117.07) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from GBX 8,600 ($113.13) to GBX 8,300 ($109.18) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 8,194.44 ($107.79).

FLTR opened at GBX 8,654 ($113.84) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9,018.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,017.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.65. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of GBX 5,542 ($72.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 9,532 ($125.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.31, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.63.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

