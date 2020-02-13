Flutter Entertainment PLC (LON:FLTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC (LON:FLTR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,156.25 ($107.29).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FLTR shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Flutter Entertainment from GBX 8,300 ($109.18) to GBX 8,900 ($117.07) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 9,000 ($118.39) price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Flutter Entertainment from GBX 8,600 ($113.13) to GBX 8,300 ($109.18) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

LON:FLTR opened at GBX 8,748 ($115.07) on Thursday. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of GBX 5,542 ($72.90) and a one year high of GBX 9,532 ($125.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.31, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion and a PE ratio of 37.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9,018.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8,017.31.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

