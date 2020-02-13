FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.14% of FMC worth $18,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Boston Partners grew its position in FMC by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,171,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,187 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,699,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,045,000 after buying an additional 32,177 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 7.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 556,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,809,000 after buying an additional 37,776 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 539,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,887,000 after buying an additional 40,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 839.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 429,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,647,000 after buying an additional 383,656 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FMC news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $8,652,039.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,294,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 312,156 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $30,828,526.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 398,069 shares of company stock worth $39,814,850. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FMC. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on FMC from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FMC from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. SpareBank 1 Markets AS increased their price objective on FMC from to in a research report on Monday. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.11.

FMC stock opened at $106.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.52 and a 200-day moving average of $92.36. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. FMC Corp has a 12-month low of $70.62 and a 12-month high of $108.77.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 10.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. FMC’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

