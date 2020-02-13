FOAM (FOAM) Hits Market Cap of $7.10 Million

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last seven days, FOAM has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. FOAM has a total market cap of $7.10 million and approximately $18,287.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FOAM token can now be purchased for about $0.0243 or 0.00000236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $360.19 or 0.03506463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009719 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00251590 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00039289 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00151356 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000077 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 292,182,994 tokens. FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space. FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FOAM

FOAM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

