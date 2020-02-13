Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Focus Financial Partners to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $29.75 on Thursday. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $40.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -129.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.56.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

