Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 446,200 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the January 15th total of 397,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 95,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

FOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

NYSE:FOR traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.01. 63,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,457. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.85. Forestar Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $999.05 million, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.83.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.22. Forestar Group had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $247.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Forestar Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $41,740.00. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 742,263 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,307 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 8,089 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 174,016 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Real Estate Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 145,316 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

