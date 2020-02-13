Forterra (LON:FORT) Given “Add” Rating at Peel Hunt

Forterra (LON:FORT)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

FORT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.34) price target on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Forterra from GBX 337 ($4.43) to GBX 416 ($5.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Forterra in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Forterra from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Forterra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 356 ($4.68).

Shares of LON:FORT traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 354.50 ($4.66). The stock had a trading volume of 922,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,467. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 342.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 296.74. Forterra has a 1-year low of GBX 244.50 ($3.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 407.50 ($5.36). The firm has a market capitalization of $703.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20.

In related news, insider Ben Guyatt sold 7,800 shares of Forterra stock in a transaction on Sunday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.80), for a total value of £22,542 ($29,652.72).

About Forterra

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

