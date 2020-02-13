Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $14.75 target price on the construction company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FRTA. Zacks Investment Research raised Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet raised Forterra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks raised Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.18.

Forterra stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.53. 10,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,545. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.48. Forterra has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $14.81. The stock has a market cap of $914.56 million, a P/E ratio of -50.07 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 2,552.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Forterra by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Forterra by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 98,300 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Forterra by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forterra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

