Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) Short Interest Update

Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the January 15th total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 415,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

FTS stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.02. 374,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,273. Fortis has a 52-week low of $34.96 and a 52-week high of $44.49. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.3593 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Howard Weil raised shares of Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC downgraded shares of Fortis from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.63.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

