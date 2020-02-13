Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Community Financial Services Group LLC

Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its position in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Fortis by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,712,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,432,000 after purchasing an additional 78,936 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Fortis by 12.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 961,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,693,000 after acquiring an additional 104,594 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Fortis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in Fortis by 27.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,126,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,670,000 after acquiring an additional 239,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Fortis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortis alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. CIBC lowered Fortis from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Howard Weil upgraded Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.63.

Shares of FTS traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,625. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Fortis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.96 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.3655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.