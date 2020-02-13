Fortis Inc to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Fortis in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also commented on FTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Howard Weil upgraded Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.63.

FTS opened at $43.56 on Thursday. Fortis has a 52 week low of $34.96 and a 52 week high of $44.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.42. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3655 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fortis by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after buying an additional 36,627 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Fortis by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,712,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,432,000 after buying an additional 78,936 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Fortis by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 129,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after buying an additional 52,317 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Fortis by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fortis by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

