Fortis Inc (TSE:FTS) to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Fortis Inc (TSE:FTS) – National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Fortis in a report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Fortis and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$57.83.

Shares of TSE FTS opened at C$57.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89. Fortis has a 52 week low of C$46.11 and a 52 week high of C$58.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$56.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$54.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.52%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.