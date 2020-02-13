Fortuna Price Hits $0.0010 (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Fortuna has a market cap of $470,909.00 and approximately $12,732.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fortuna token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, TOPBTC, HitBTC and Kucoin. In the last seven days, Fortuna has traded up 51.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Fortuna

Fortuna launched on January 27th, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. Fortuna’s official message board is medium.com/@Fota. The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain. The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io. Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fortuna

Fortuna can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, IDAX, HitBTC, Kucoin, TOPBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fortuna should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fortuna using one of the exchanges listed above.

